In 2001, the Milan coach won the title at the helm of the Emilian national Allievi. Twenty-two years later, the coach returns to Dall’Ara with the Scudetto on his chest
The winning coach Pioli was not born with the Scudetto. Or rather, not with the one won at Milan on May 22nd. The first title won in his career by the Rossoneri coach takes root in Bologna: it is the 2001 Allievi championship, won by the Rossoblù boys after a memorable ride. A little over twenty years ago…
#Pioli #scudetto #Bologna #Fabre #Meghni #rossoblù #enterprise
Leave a Reply