Thus the Rossoneri coach after the victory at the Olimpico: “Leao can score several goals. Even in 10 we controlled the game well”

Pioli laughs satisfied: “Important match, equally important result. Even in 10 we controlled the game well. We wanted to start in the best way”. And in fact Milan are first on their own with 9 points, waiting for Inter and the Italian champions Napoli. “Last year we drew at the Olimpico, but I didn’t think about it. We can’t think all season about what we did last year. I liked how we started, especially in the first half, because we created 3- 4 important goals without suffering dangerous situations”.

calabria — Pioli spoke thus of the new position of Calabria, now an added midfielder: "We want to build with Maignan plus 5 other players. Then whether it's 4+1, 3+2 or 2+3, it's the same. they know how the opponents come out. Today Calabria went to midfield, more inside, and we gave Theo more chances to read the spaces. We wanted three wins in three games and we succeeded".

Leao — Chapter Leao. His hat overturned: “I hope he can score a lot of goals. He has to keep moving like he did tonight, he was a point of reference for our offensive phase. Sometimes he forgets to go into the area, but this time he was found ready. He must continue like this. He is a serene, motivated and happy boy. His mental growth has been and is evident, really”.

jovic — After chasing Taremi, Milan signed Luka Jovic from Fiorentina. Deputy Giroud who was missing from the squad: "He's a talented and quality player – said Pioli – he was on the list of strikers we were looking for. Players like this and with the right motivation can always come in handy. We hired another centre-forward because "We will play many games and we want to be ambitious. Last year we had Giroud, Ibra, Origi and Rebic. This year we have one less, so we think we are covered in all roles." The derby will come back after the break: "It will be a difficult exam. The derby comes very soon, there is great rivalry and ambition. We both want to win the second star, it will be an opportunity to compete and clash and try to to do well".