The Rossoneri beat the Tunisians of the Etoile du Sahel 4-0, in addition to the English midfielder Giroud also scored. Test with Novara tomorrow morning at 11

Michael Antonelli

The penultimate outing of the pre-season offers one of the possible plots of the new Milan. Net of the thickness of the opponents, the Tunisians of the Etoile du Sahel, Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be able to give more than a few satisfactions to Stefano Pioli and his new fans. At Milanello it ends 4-0 and the Englishman takes center stage with a nice hat-trick, giving an insight into his characteristics. And what Milan would like from him.

loftus goal — Concept to reiterate. It remains summer football at a slow pace and the confrontation with a non-irresistible opponent, but some interesting ideas have been glimpsed. Pioli lined up from 1′ what it is easy to hypothesize will be the anti-Bologna eleven, with Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori and Theo in front of Maignan, middle line with Loftus-Cheek, Krunic and Reijnders and attacking trio with Giroud flanked by Pulisic and Leao. As in the other friendlies, the encouraging signs came especially in the middle of the pitch, with Loftus-Cheek star in the first half. Goals in the 16th minute (with a right-footed volley from a cross by Pulisic), in the 35th minute (plate under the crossbar from Leao’s edge) and in the 38th minute (another volley from Pulisic’s assist). The understanding between ex Chelsea works. See also Xavi rules out Frenkie de Jong leaving Barcelona

here is giroud — After the first 45′, Milan restarted without substitutions and immediately found four from a penalty from Giroud, cold from the penalty spot. The other frame of the second half is the slight thrill for Maignan: just before the hour of play, the Frenchman blocks a cross and slams on the post. A couple of minutes later he saves a shot from outside and remains on the ground, but in the end he resumes playing after a few grimaces and ends the game. No substitutions, Pioli gives all 90 minutes to the starters. The break-in continues.

last week — Again at Milanello, the Diavolo will face Novara at 11 tomorrow morning. It will be the last friendly test of the AC Milan summer, before an awkward start to the championship. On Monday 21st, the Rossoneri will play against Bologna for their debut in Serie A. Then, in rapid succession, it will be the turn of Turin and Rome before the stop to make room for the national team and the qualifiers for the next European Championship. On his return, the derby with Inter: it starts with a bang. See also 'They evacuated them all and left only me': footballer in Ukraine