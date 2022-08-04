Training not too hard to be immediately at the top in Serie A. For De Ketelaere, first session and presentation to the group at dinner. Now two more shots to make the most of the changes as well

The soft start does not deceive: it is the strategy chosen to accelerate when the real race begins, maintain a constant speed and avoid over-revving the engine. Pioli recalled his team to Milanello exactly one month ago: today, after thirty days of work and five friendlies, he can draw up an initial assessment.

The certainties of the team remain solid, Giroud frames the goal as in the championship challenges of the last championship and Theo, speaking of speed, is already launched. The coach and the staff thought of it this way: a first week of soft work for those returning from vacation and then the foot that slowly presses on the accelerator. A single session for the first days of work, then a double workout or even two in the following weeks. Or at least, when the international friendlies calendar allowed it.

AUSTRIA – The dense schedule of commitments reserved for the second half of July, as well as the choice of moving to Austria for a few days, were studied according to the unusual start of competitions: last season’s Milan got used to the rhythms of the double championship commitment- Champions, but this time they will be even more mad. The program for next week, the one that will accompany the team to their debut against Udinese, is still to be defined in detail. Meanwhile, today and tomorrow the team will train in the morning and have lunch with Milanello, on Saturday they will play in Vicenza and on Sunday they will choose an opponent to host at the sports center to train the condition of those who did not play the day before. To keep the pole, Milan must immediately start in fourth place and every detail is decisive for the initial sprint: even small changes to the program are allowed, if useful to keep concentration high. Yesterday, for example, the team lunch was replaced by a snack in the afternoon, and after training (the first with the new teammates for De Ketelaere) everyone at the table together. Milanello served dinner before returning home and meeting this morning. See also Mbappé and Neymar scored a hat-trick, and Messi gave three assists in PSG's win

ENTHUSIASM – The management attended the last session, the first for De Ketelaere. It was Pioli, as is customary in these cases, who introduced him to the team. In the match he scored his first Rossoneri goal, he had already become familiar with the sports center: he was there since half past eight in the morning. Even after the last tests, he immediately joined the team. In the last ten days in Belgium he has trained but without forcing, so the inclusion will be gradual for him too: the first minutes with the new shirt are expected in Vicenza. Enthusiasm is not part of a strategy, it is natural. De Ketelaere fueled that of the fans: “I absolutely wanted to come to Milan, it took some time but now I’m happy. I hope to help the team return to the great successes of the past. The club’s goals are mine. same goals for the next seasons. I promise the fans to always give my best in every match and every time I wear this shirt. “ See also Tonali at the center of Milan: now the Scudetto for a place among the greats

ROTATIONS – The Belgian is the purchase that completes the attack department. He will start as an attacking midfielder, but is adaptable on the outside: a reason that led the club not to intervene with another graft on the wing. Charles talks about himself as he waits for Pioli to model him in the image and likeness of Milan: “I like to start and finish the action by moving accordingly. I tend to lower myself and receive the ball, look for the last pass and score as a striker. I work. hard even when not in possession but I prefer to have the ball at my feet “. It is the blow of the summer, the remaining resources will be allocated to defense (Tanganga or Diallo) and midfield (Sarr one of the solutions): the goal is a squad that allows for more solutions of the same level. The rotations will be decisive to keep the initial speed high: Pioli involves all the members of the group in the same way and prepares strategic changes to prevent someone taking their foot off the accelerator. Whoever gets off to a good start is half the battle, and the job is to keep yourself ahead of others. See also Milan, the subscribers are already 27 thousand. Go to the free sale, but the club is overwhelmed with requests

