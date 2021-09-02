Tigres got off to an uncertain start to this season, but has improved over the weeks. Miguel Herrera’s process at the head of the UANL team started with the left foot after the elimination of the Leagues Cup and some unexpected results. However, little by little, it seems that the felines reach their best level and will compete again for the Liga MX title.
For this semester, the Tigers hired Frenchman Florian Thauvin, undoubtedly the great bombing of the transfer market, and Juan Pablo Vigón, who arrived from Pumas. Before the transfer window closes, the university team made another acquisition, although in this case it was not a player but a member of the coaching staff.
This is Alejandro Arredondo Herrera, who was part of Jaime Lozano’s team in the Mexican Under-24 National Team,
Arredondo Herrera works as goalkeeping coach and will join the work of the Tigres first team, led by José Torruco. The coach will take the place of Abdón Calderón, who has worked at the club since 2016, during Ricardo Ferretti’s process as a feline coach. Calderón will remain in the institution, although now his assignment will be the U-20 team.
This is not the first time that the coach and Miguel Herrera will work together, since in 2019 he coincided with the ‘Piojo’ at Club América. After this experience, he made the leap to El Tri. After getting the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with the Mexican National Team, Aredondo Herrera will join the Tigres team.
