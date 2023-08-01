It’s time to say goodbye for Francesco Pio Esposito: the Inter striker born in 2005, as anticipated by FCinter1908leaves the Nerazzurri and is preparing to play his first experience among the professionals, in this case at La Spezia.

The youngest of the Esposito brothers entrusted to Instagram her emotions: “For nine years I’ve had the honor of wearing this glorious shirt and defending these colors, it’s been a fantastic journey full of emotions. I will never cease to be grateful to this club that has made me grow as a player and as a boy and to all the people present in this long experience. Thank you and goodbye“.