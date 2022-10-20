There they are, from the perspective of their beam, loudly denouncing the speck in someone else’s eye. Florestan.

Pío, the younger brother of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, accused the FGR electoral prosecutor, José Agustín Ortiz Pinchetti, of cheating his case and prolonging the investigation due to the videos where he appears, in 2015, receiving bags of cash.

Yesterday he confessed to me that he has not seen his brother personally since before the July 2018 elections, more than four or five years ago, nor has he spoken with him about this or any other issue. That he lives, she told me, from what a ranch in Chiapas that her parents inherited from him produces, where he has some thirty thousand cocoa plants and produces woods such as mahogany, cedars, melina and teak. In the interview on Radio Formula, she accepted having received from David León that money in paper bags for the movement, claiming that on Tuesday, with Ortiz Pinchetti, I said that they were for Morena, which he denied.

I was referring to the statements he gave to Expansión, confirming the authenticity of the content of the video and that the money was to support the movement. Nothing was done with that resource, they were contributions to support the movement. Be careful! Mo-vi-mien-to At what point did I say López Obrador? –He increased.

-No –I told him- he mentioned the movement and the movement was and is of López Obrador. Who else? He also summoned him to testify.

-Yes -he answered- In the morning he said that he was aware of everything and knew about the video since five days before its publication, in 2020. And for that.

And he continued against the electoral prosecutor whom he accused of being against him, violating the constitution, the protections and protecting someone, whom he said he did not know and could not identify.

This is how the younger brother and, now distant, of President López Obrador, Pío, established his position, in the case of the cash he received, he reiterates that for the movement, and of which he did not report to any authority.

I don’t know if it was to the movement or to the person who headed it.

PATCHWORK

1. CHALLENGE.- No president had exposed his Secretary of Defense like López Obrador to General Luis Cresencio Sandoval, yesterday in the Senate, ordered that he and the head of the Navy, be accompanying the appearance of Rosa Icela Rodríguez and had to endure without the right to reply because he did not appear. Admiral Rafael Ojeda came out undefeated;

2. TERM.- Today, at the limit, Morena will approve the President’s Income Law as she likes, without touching a comma, and will send the bill to the Senate, which has until the 31st to approve it. Then the deputies will draw the Expenditure Budget 2023, on November 15; Y

3. REFORM.- Ignacio Mier, committed to giving the president his electoral reform, uploaded some 50 initiatives on this matter to the Parliamentary Gazette to start his operation from there. It’s really just a resource. They lack the qualified majority to carry out this constitutional reform.

See you tomorrow, but in private.