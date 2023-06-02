Pio and Amedeo target Fabio Fazio: “Poor thing, he’s going to earn 10 million on Nove”

“Poor thing, it’s not done.” Pio and Amedeo never miss an opportunity to throw a jab at Fabio Fazio, ready to move to Nove after the controversies that accompanied his farewell to Rai.

“That poor Fazio who forced him to go and earn 10 million on Nove. Poor thing, it’s not done ”, said the two comedians, guests of Gigi D’Alessio at his concert in Naples, in Piazza del Plebiscito. The reference is to the rumors about the compensation that the tenant will receive in the four-year contract stipulated with the Discovery group. “Also Annunziata is gone, you can take her place”, they joked again, turning to Gigi D’Alessio.

There is also some for Amadeus, after the doubts (later denied) by his friend Fiorello about his possible step back from conducting the Sanremo Festival. “Gigi, you’ve settled here in Rai by now. Have you heard of Amadeus in Sanremo? We’ll take over the Festival”, they joked.