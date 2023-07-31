These are the words of the comic duo: “See you in September with her anyway… ah no”

The farewell news of Barbara D’Urso in Mediaset it was one of the most talked about topics in recent weeks. Through an official press release, the company announced that it will not renew the contract with the presenter and her place at Afternoon 5 will be occupied by Myrta Merlin. On the occasion of ‘Matateale 2023’, Pio and Amedeo addressed a series of digs at the presenter who are causing a lot of talk. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Pio and Amedeo against Barbara D’urso. On the occasion of ‘Marateale 2023’, held in Basilicata and in which they were guests, the two comedians directed a series of digs at the presenter. This is what Pio and Amedeo revealed about Carmelita:

“We saw that Barbara D’Urso was also … oh well they call dogs and pigs, let’s go too” “Anyway, we’ll see you in Sept… ah no” Pio and Amedeo continue to target Barbara D’Urso.

And they mention their friend Maria De Filippi, for no apparent reason pic.twitter.com/TYOcykwQks — You will chirp  (@ You will chirp) July 30, 2023

When they told us come to the sea radials, we were… because we saw big names: Giancarlo Giannini, Carlo Verdone. Then we saw that Barbara D’Urso was there too, so oh well they call dogs and pigs, so let’s go too. We thought we didn’t deserve it, then when we saw Barbara D’Urso, then f*** let’s go!

And, continuing, Pio and Amedeo added:

Barbara D’Urso, Rovazzi, then they really call everyone! Wednesday is the competition of firefighters, a piece of information, whoever wants to understand understand… See you in September anyway… Ano! Barbara is joking! We love you! Everyone knows that we don’t love each other anyway. We say it, we are not like those in the show who go around saying “great Barbara”. We don’t give a damn. She knows anyway… But when Piersilvio said “no Barbara”… How beautiful was it? You joke.

Finally, Pio and Amedeo concluded their speech with these words:

We measure the greatness of characters who do this job when they enter the game. We are fortunate to be dealing with people of the caliber of Maria De Filippi. From the first to the last day she got put in the middle as they say. The greatness of a personality can also be seen from this thing. I think D’Urso is ultimately an intelligent woman.

At the moment Carmelita has remained silent and has decided not to respond to the provocations launched by Pio and Amedeo.