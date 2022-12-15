Without any shadow of a doubt, Pinuccia is one of the most talked about and popular throne over contestants of Men and women. During the last few episodes, the lady from Vigevano became the protagonist of a fake fainting. However, the editorial staff of the reality show decided to censor the scene. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Pinuccia has finished hers path in the program of Men and women. However, the lady from Vigevano did not leave the studio in the best possible way Maria DeFilippi. In fact, during the last episode in which she participated, she herself lashed out heavily against Alexander Rausaresponded to the accusations of the commentators and was finally urged to leave the program by the presenter.

It’s not all. According to some rumors that have emerged on the net, it seems that the competitor of the throne over has also simulated one fainting. In any case, Italian viewers were unable to grasp these details because the authors of the program decided to censor the scene.

In light of this, there have been numerous outbreaks on the web controversy against this decision. Despite this, it seems that the staff who collaborate with Maria De Filippi have no intention of changing idea. Probably, it could have been Pinuccia herself who requested the censorship after realizing that she hadn’t done one beautiful figure.

Pinuccia abandons Men and Women

During the last airing of Men and womenthe lady from Vigevano has become the protagonist of one furious quarrel with Alessandro Rausa. The woman showed herself to the limits of verbal violence against the man enough to force Maria De Filippi to intervene and kick her out of the studio.