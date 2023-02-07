Four years after Are in Sweden, Pinturault takes back the gold in the combined and does it on the slopes on which he grew up and where he had all the public on his side. After winning the Super-G race by a hair’s breadth ahead of the Austrian Schwarz, the Frenchman was able to maintain his lead in the slalom race as well (Schwarz finished within 10 seconds). The other Austrian Haaser confirms the third place at 44 cents. Kilde, behind in times after the first test, chose not to run the slalom as well as Kriechmayr who had arrived with the fourth fastest time. Outside Murisier while McGrath halves the disadvantage after the Super G but does not go beyond fifth place.