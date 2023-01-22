In fact, after the player’s decision not to make himself available for the match against Spezia, the official reaction of the yellow and red manager arrived: “It’s not the first time this has happened…”. And now what happens?

Rome and Nicolò Zaniolo are increasingly distant. In fact, after the player’s decision not to make himself available for the match against Spezia, the official reaction of the Friedkin club arrived. To harshly condemn the behavior of the class of ’99 it was not – at least for now – José Mourinho but the general manager Tiago Pinto. In the pre-match from the Peak, the words of the Roma manager increase the dimension of the rift between the club and the player: “Zaniolo? We all know in football that there are two different seasons: the one with the market closed, when maybe we have more serenity, and the one with the open market and occasionally individual interests are put before collective ones”. The Portuguese GM increases the dose: “Unfortunately it’s not the first time it’s happened, it’s not the first time it’s happened, so today everyone who has the desire and the motivation to fight for the team is here. I may have made mistakes many times but from my first day to the last the collective interests of the team and Roma will always come first.” See also The Pozzovivo anti-character and his first 40 years. From almost unemployed to protagonist of the Giro

AND NOW? — So far, no offers have arrived in Trigoria that are considered satisfactory for Zaniolo’s transfer. Also for this reason, Pinto doesn’t say too much when asked what would happen if he weren’t able to sell the striker: “As I said, we are used to the fact that there are two different seasons, what happens inside the market and outside the The transfer market is totally different. However, we have to wait for the end of the transfer market and surely on February 1st there will be a compact, strong Rome with very clear objectives in mind”.

PENALTY — Pinto also comments on the 15 penalty points inflicted on Juventus and the advantages that Roma could derive from it to reach a placement in the Champions League: “In my opinion, the situation can’t change much for us: we have to be serious in all matches, like today with a really difficult game that puts us to the test. We have to try to win our games because so many things can happen off the pitch and we can’t get to the end of the season regretting not having done everything possible to get to the Champions League. our goal is to win games and move forward.” See also Totti ever closer to returning to Rome: more frequent and "hot" contacts

January 22, 2023 (change January 22, 2023 | 20:12)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Pinto #Zaniolo #put #personal #interests #team