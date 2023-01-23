Pinto, what is the company of the third episode of Boss incognito 2023, employer, location, where

What is the protagonist company of the third episode of Boss incognito 2023, the Rai 2 docu-reality show hosted by Max Giusti? This evening Angelo Pinto, managing director of Pinto srl, a company that produces shading systems, rolling shutters, shower cubicles and folding doors, will be incognito.

Their website reads: “Anticipating customer needs, focusing on continuous innovation and always looking to the future. These are the hallmarks of Pinto srl, specialized in the production and marketing of roller shutters and sunscreens. The experience in working PVC and aluminum for the building industry, combined with research and attention to detail, have allowed the company to distinguish itself from its competitors for the high quality and degree of innovation of its products and for the efficiency of the service.”

Pinto srl has a thirty-year history and two factories in Italy, one in Fidenza and one in Polla, in the province of Salerno. And it is precisely in this last establishment that the boss will go on an undercover mission. The company has 250 employees and manufactures 300,000 products a day, for a turnover of almost 80 million euros a year. Angelo Pinto will work with Tayna, with whom he will create the shower stalls; with Christian, with whom he will bring the rolling shutter to life; with Selene for the assembly and packaging of the shutters; and with Carmen for the creation of the color fan. To help the boss there will be, as always, Max Giusti, who, in the role of Josè, will produce a folding door with Giuseppe.

The Boss incognito experience will allow the bosses, working side by side with their employees, to get to know better who works for them and discover, more from the inside, the strengths and weaknesses of their company. On the other hand, workers, without knowing it, will be able to make themselves known to their owners, often considered unattainable, but also to get to know them humanly, and not just professionally. Two worlds usually separated and distant will thus have the opportunity to meet and understand each other better.