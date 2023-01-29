An inexorable countdown. Two days after the closure of the winter transfer market session, Roma continues to work to resolve the Zaniolo case. A far from simple mission, as explained by Tiago Pinto in the pre-match match against Napoli, but which the Portuguese general manager is trying to complete despite the player having already refused the transfer to Bournemouth: “I still have some hope that during these 48 hours the best interests of Roma are put first. That’s what I try to do every day. Not only for Roma and for the fans, but also for a property that in the last two and a half years has made so much for the club and for each player.”

The Portuguese goes back to the behavior of the number 22: “By now everyone understands what happened. Zaniolo has asked the club to leave and we, together with his agent, have tried in every way to find a solution. We succeeded , but now Nicolò is not very happy with the solution that has arrived and obviously we are all in a bit of difficulty. We found this solution (Bournemouth, ndc) following a request from the player and, as you know, with all the stakes that we have with Financial Fair Play we are not exactly a company that can yield to Zaniolo’s no and take on other players. We are always bound by those stakes. Now we have another 48 hours, let’s see what happens. I don’t want to dwell on this issue, it is really a difficult situation for us.” Before thinking about any measures to be taken against Zaniolo, therefore, Roma will try until the last minute to find a club willing to sign the ’99 class outright.