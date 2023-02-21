Deportivo Cali and Águilas Doradas sealed a one-goal draw at the iconic Monumental Stadium in Palmaseca on February 20, for the fifth date of the Bet Play Dimayor League. After completing the engagement, the sugar technician Jorge Lui Pinto was quite upset with the performances of his rival.

During the match, the Antioquia team started winning with a goal by Jean Pinedawho received the ball on the penalty mark and shot hard into goalkeeper Kevin Dawson’s bottom right corner in the first minute of the second half.

The Valle del Cauca team reacted at minute 56 and with a shot from 30 meters by Andrés Arroyo tied the match, becoming, perhaps, the goal of the date.

However, what should end up as just another routine game for both teams, was eclipsed by the strong statements that the technician Pinto sent against Lucas Gonzalez, coach of the paisa team, because, according to what he says, the supposed performances of Águilas Doradas were deplorable and “in 30 years I had not seen anything like it.”

“If he comes to do that in football, let him go”



Jorge Luis Pinto did not hold anything back and sent forceful words to his counterpart from Águilas Doradas supposedly because dedicated himself to burning time after Deportivo Cali’s draw, treating him as “rogue”.

“At least 30 years ago I did not see what was seen today in Colombian soccer. Marrulleros: stop the game, throw the ball out, bring in the stretchers and all that (…) It’s sad and if Mr. Lucas Gonzáles comes to do that in football, it’s better that he leave. I would like to tell him how I sent him to say it to his face,” said the sugar technician.

“We burned that stage and there was a disastrous season for Colombian soccer. LWhat I saw today was a shame I would love for someone from Dimayor to have been watching the game”, he added.

Likewise, he called for an end to this type of attitude and asked the tournament organizers to be stricter with the alleged “tacky” behaviors carried out by those led by González.

“That’s not football. It’s okay that he does it at times, but not doing what he did today. It wasn’t four or five times, but more or less 40 times, so you have to be quite critical on that issue”; he concluded.

