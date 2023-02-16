His words: “We have to stay on track and concentrate. The formation chosen by the coach shows just that”

Tiago Pinto spoke to the microphones of Sky before the match against Salzburg. These are his words:

Are we to be envious of this Red Bull football? “I’m not afraid to say I’m envious. I went to lunch with them and they have a fabulous project. They have the right strategy and they follow it 100%. Nothing changes in the Champions League or the Europa League or if they win or lose. They invested in the stadium and the sports centre. They are good at scouting and in the youth sector and then they are good at making these guys play. At the right time they sell them but they always have others ready”.

How do you imagine the match? “They have a clear idea of ​​the game. They always go 100 km/h, they are aggressive but we are prepared. At home they have a positive history. It’s a great opportunity for them to play against us and we expect an aggressive team that runs a lot. We have to compete with them at the highest level.” See also Inter, what now? Inzaghi is under observation

Mourinho said that we must meet before June. Shall we set a date? “I meet him every day at all hours. We always have lunch together. In the last 8 days I have spoken three times and you always ask me the same question. I understand your curiosity but our future is today and then Verona. We are focused on the match and we will resolve all the other issues internally”.

The team is compact and wants to do well in the league and in Europe. “Unfortunately we are out of the Italian Cup but we want to do well in both competitions. Players like to play these games. The Europa League is not the Champions League but when Thursday arrives and you go to these environments everyone wants to play. To beat them we have to stay focused and focused. The line-up chosen by the coach shows just that.”

