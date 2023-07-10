First: what happens at Deportivo Cali is like making another season of ‘Game of Thrones’: the struggle for power and money that doesn’t exist –or what does it exist…?–, between the boards of directors. The sources say, and there are facts, that there are betrayals, attacks, counter-attacks, hidden maneuvers and even threats: while one talks to the bullies and the other is looking for them… Terrible.

Cali hires ‘Chino’ Sandoval, with an open file and known as a major party animal, and coach Jorge Luis Pinto resigns as he announced: “If Sandoval enters through the north door, I’ll go through the south one,” and said and made. “Chino” Sandoval was offered to Santa Fe when he was hiding in a hotel in Cali, by one of the team’s directors, to undergo medical examinations.

Cali, with a deficit of the order of 90,000 million pesos, rather than risk going to B (which would be collateral damage), is exposed to disappearing. So clear.

And “Chino” Sandoval turned out to be the perfect excuse for the managers to leave Pinto, who, cornered in his papal and police authority, resigned to, incidentally, also get rid of that chaos. Since they didn’t throw it away, that implies not assuming some costs.

Jorge Luis Pinto and Luis 'Chino' Sandoval Photo: Archive EL TIEMPO and @Asodeporcali

Whoever arrives, in the long run is the least of it. The Cali thing, for a long time, has been spitting fire, threatening and showing its fangs between intrigues. He is about to burn in his hell of vanities and interests, like in ‘Game of Thrones’.

The case of Paulo Autuori in Nacional

Second: the resignation of Paulo Autuori from the technical direction of Nacional is also surrounded by mysteries and is a direct blow to the jaw of the directors of Nacional, that they bet on him despite having lost the very final in history against Millonarios, and after having previously fired Alejandro Restrepo (who later emerged champion with the very modest Pereira who, in addition, already qualified for the round of 16 of the Libertadores), and to Hernán Darío Herrera, who despite having been champion was a protester and asked, in his mountaineering tone, for better treatment and full recognition, not just salary.

Autuori went on rest after losing to Millonarios and a week later he returned to go completely to Coritiba in Brazil, when the managers were gambling their entire project with him. Everything has been said: that Autuori could not stand the disavowal of the players in the changes of the very final that he lost against Millonarios, that he had asked for the head of Dorlan, Candelo, Jarlan, Jéfferson Duque and Yéiler Góez…

There is also talk of threats and baseness against him, in a difficult semester with the brave bars.

Paulo Autuori, with the Nacional shirt.

“People have to lower a ‘three’ to their criminal attitudes. I’m going to continue. Benjamin (Romero, executive vice president) will continue: he is a professional, regardless of the team he is a fan of. We are not going to let ourselves be intimidated by the gambling with a shirt,” said Mauricio Navarro, president of Nacional, on Saturday, on the TV broadcast before the game they lost against Millos, this time – and again – in Miami.

The case of Juan Fernando Quintero



Third: Juan Fernando Quintero arrived at Junior as the contract of the year and left in the bear of the year. He played very little and when he did…he played very little! In addition, he was the lora with his injury and trip with the Colombian National Team.

The owners of Junior, who are the first fans of Junior, wanted him to stay, but Quintero, who wants to have a longer millionaire contract, did not accept being a substitute in Colombia, as his coach, ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, thought.

Simple: if “Chino” Sandoval was the perfect excuse in Cali to leave Pinto, then Quintero was his own excuse to leave Junior…

Meluk tells him…

Gabriel Meluk

Sports Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

