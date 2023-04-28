Friday, April 28, 2023
Pinto and Bolillo unleash a hurricane of memes for their reunion

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Pinto and Bolillo unleash a hurricane of memes for their reunion


close

Bolillo vs. Pinto

Bolillo vs. Pinto.

Bolillo vs. Pinto.

The coaches saw each other again face to face and provoke humor in the networks.

The match between Cali and Junior this Thursday night was marked by the reunion between the coaches Jorge Luis Pinto and Hernán Darío Gómez.

(It may interest you: Did Pinto deny the greeting to Bolillo? This was the reunion)

Jorge Luis Pinto and Hernán Darío Gómez had a heated argument, which was about to come to blows, in January 2017, during the Copa Centroamericana. That is why their new meeting generated a shower of memes that recalled that episode.

