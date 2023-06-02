The Giallorossi manager adds to Mou and the fans: “The club does not discuss the merits of the winners, the assessment comes after an analysis of the episodes”

Roma are not there and lashes out against Anthony Taylor, the referee of the Europa League final lost by the Giallorossi. After the close encounter with José Mourinho in the garage of the Puskas Arena and the one – anything but friendly – with some Roma supporters at the Budapest airport, the English whistle also takes in the attack of the Friedkins’ club. To speak is the general manager of the sports area Tiago Pinto, who commented on the yardstick of the referee and the referee team.

The attack — The Portuguese GM, after coldly analyzing the match lost against Sevilla together with the owners and the rest of the management, commented on the performance of Taylor and his assistants: “We like AS Roma do not wish to question the merits of Sevilla – his words to Ansa – we believe that with our opponents we have created a great final, honoring the stage that UEFA offers us in the best possible way. We don’t usually comment on this kind of situation, but today we analyzed both the most striking episodes and the apparently less evident ones and it is clear that the direction of the race from a disciplinary point of view was not balanced”. An official stance, exactly one of the guarantees Mourinho is asking for to continue to steer the Giallorossi ship. See also Verstappen: "I'm not sorry for Lewis. He can try again next year"

The episodes — Among the various situations, Matic was booked for a wide arm on a header with Ocampos in the first half, when however Nemanja jumped higher and caught the ball: the contact was almost accidental. If this was Taylor’s disciplinary criterion for arm misuse, then Lamela’s elbow at Ibanez would undoubtedly have been something worthy of a red card. Roger suffered a visible wound on the face with a large amount of blood, while Lamela was even pardoned several times by the second yellow card at the end of the second extra time”. Then the compliments to the opponents: “We congratulate Sevilla for their success, their team fought hard, but I want to say clearly on behalf of the club that the refereeing behavior was not up to a final”.

June 1, 2023 (change June 1, 2023 | 22:19)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Pinto #Taylor #Management #unbalanced #SevilleRome