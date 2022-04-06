By Elizabeth Culliford

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Pinterest said on Wednesday it was banning false and misleading information about climate change and conspiracy theories on its platform.

The company said it will not allow content that could “harm the well-being, safety or trust of the public”, such as materials that deny the existence or human influence on climate change.

The platform said it will also remove false or misleading content about climate change solutions that contradict scientific consensus and materials that misrepresent scientific data to erode trust in science. It added that it will also ban false or misleading content about emergencies such as natural disasters or extreme weather events.

Social media companies, including Pinterest, are under increasing pressure to contain disinformation on their sites, although some politicians and users point to exaggerations in their content rules.

