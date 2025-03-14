03/14/2025



He Barcelona from Peñarroya has many holes but, with Kevin Pinter On your part, everything is possible. The American, who returned to play after a month of injury, signed a memorable night against his exequipo, the They partizewhich allows the Catalans to sleep in playoff stalls. 17 American points in the first part made the locals flirt with a bulky result, despite the fact that their sins made an appearance in the second, a scenario that allowed those of Obradovic Right and reach the final act with victories options. When the atmosphere was most suffocating, the escort reappeared, well accompanied by Satoransky, and closed a vital victory for its continental aspirations.

Barcelona

Satoransky (11), Abrines (9), Parker (8), Parra (2), Metu (16); Pinter (25), Anderson (7), Sarr (0), Brizuela (7), Hernangómez (2), Fall (0).

They partize

Jones (14), Marinkovic (11), Brown (16), Mike (16), Davies (11); Ntilikina (5), Washington (0), Pokusevski (0), Lakic (0), Jones (7).

Jones (14), Marinkovic (11), Brown (16), Mike (16), Davies (11); Ntilikina (5), Washington (0), Pokusevski (0), Lakic (0), Jones (7).

Referees

Emo Mogulkoc (Türkiye), Piotr Pastusiak (Poland) and Rain Perandi (Latvia).

Emo Mogulkoc (Türkiye), Piotr Pastusiak (Poland) and Rain Perandi (Latvia).

The initial quintet of Peñarroyaof little height but of theoretical good mobility, it was canceled in a matter of seconds, impressive the success of the departure from the triple in the first possessions. The Serbs moved the ball with mastery, actions that caused a partial rapid of 0-8. Headdress, Barcelona tried to react with isolated plays and Satoransky. A triple Spanish and a great Mate from Czech to the counterattack glimpsed a change of dynamics, but the Catalans continued to neglect their corners, the scenario in which the Canadian Mike He was taking a feast. And the darker the panorama looked, PUNTERafter a month of low, it reappeared with three spectacular, indefensible triples, which minimized the local bleeding in the first quarter (25-32).

Barça, despite the casualties, showed a lot of heart before the storm and another triple of PUNTER reduced the difference to only two points. The distance was minimal and the tension rose both on the track and in the stands, where there was a wide and surprising presence of Serbian fans. The referees, aware that the situation could be outstered, that the Palau It was a pot on grip, they began to give techniques everywhere, confusion that the Catalans took advantage of, after two mates of Andersonsnatch leadership from his rivals (37-36).

PUNTER He was still becoming a lethal sniper, made the Serbs pay every centimeter of the track they gave him. He had 17 points in just eight minutes and the They partize It was beginning to demoralize before such an exhibition. When three minutes were missing for the break, he had only scored three baskets, partly thanks to the defensive improvement of Barça, which showed splendid health. A wild matte of Metu to two hands and a suspension of the Nigerian confirmed an obvious: Barça was launched for victory (54-41).









A triple of Satoransky The Barca festival resumed in the second half. They partize, yes, it had been rebel, applied a more brain and leisurely game. From the three line and applying a lot of pressure on the man with the ball, he signed a partial of 0-9 that reduced the difference to only five points. Daviesex from Barça, increased its benefits and, with shots from all positions, increased its score to double digits. The Catalans had to tighten their jaw, endure the chaparrón, a subject in which they have almost always suspended this campaign. Even so, a triple of Metu And a tray of Brizuela They allowed him to face the last act with advantage (73-67).

Many places bleed when closing the defensive rebound, a plot in which the Balcanics had found a gold mine to cement their comeback. Belgrade’s were ready for the approach while Brizuela It failed too much from the long distance, one of its specialties. Besides, Hernangómezonce again, he signed ridiculous actions, such as rebelding a rival on up to three consecutive occasions or failing a mate without opposition. Before such nonsense, Peñarroya returned to PUNTER On track, of the few men capable of showing decision and leadership between so much doubt.

There were three minutes for the end and Barça beat four. Peñarroya and Obradovic were red as tomatoes, about to explode for tension. Then, PUNTER He scored a great suspension that was followed by a robbery and a mate of Satoransky. Out of nowhere, Barça was eight above, an advantage that, this time, was definitive.