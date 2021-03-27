The third Juventus goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio has revealed in an interview with Twitch the secrets of the Juventus dressing room, as well as the ins and outs of the great friendship he maintains with Cristiano. “We met in the field during training where we usually challenge each other with various challenges and that has brought us together. He is a nice and generous guy, when we go out to dinner he always pays,” says Pinsoglio.

Also, the meta bianconero He gives an account of Cristiano’s strict diet when it comes to eating: “With him we don’t eat lasagna or cannelloni, we respect a strict diet, but we have fun at the table.” Pinsoglio also explained one of the musical predilections of his teammate, Merih Demiral, that every time he comes to the dressing room he puts on a song that he hates the rest of the group. “The first one to appear in the locker room puts the genre of music that he wants, but the best thing is that Demiral is not the first to arrive because he always chooses the song Eye Of The Tiger from the Rocky soundtrack, and that tires us” , the goalkeeper was honest.

Pinsoglio has played just three games for Juventus in four years. Buffon and Szczesny deprive him of minutes on the pitch, however, he takes it with philosophy: “It is a particular role, but I encourage them on the pitch now that there are no fans and during training I try to be 100% available. for the team “.