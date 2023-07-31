Carlo Pinsoglio, Juventus’ third goalkeeper, had his say on the Bianconeri’s pre-season, also speaking of his role.

Carlo Pinsogliogoalkeeper of the Juventus, he said in an interview with the club’s official channels. Here are his words: “Having grown up in the youth sector and being a fan, Juve is my home for me. This is always the case. That little occasion can happen at the end of the year where I can play, or on tour… For me they are always important occasions to demonstrate my qualities.

Weah? He’s a very nice person, he’s already integrated into the group, he’s very involved with others. I also like to make a person feel immediately at home.

Being a third goalkeeper is a challenging role, you have to be the soul, you have to be positive and support your teammates whether they play or not. My third role as goalkeeper represents me well, I always manage to encourage my teammates even in training. It's an inspiration every day."

July 31, 2023 (change July 31, 2023 | 21:20)

