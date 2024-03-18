Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

In northern Italy, more than a thousand grape vines have been cut down by an unknown person. © IMAGO / Frank Bienewald // IMAGO / Pond5 Images

In northern Italy, a seemingly malicious action hit a wine farmer hard. The South Tyrolean media speaks of a “massacre” on the vines.

Bolzano – Vines shape the landscape in South Tyrol. The so-called Wine Route is particularly famous – one of the oldest wine regions in Italy. This includes some communities in the South Tyrolean part of the Adige Valley. But the region is currently shaken up because of a crime.

More than a thousand vines were cut down in a cloak-and-dagger operation. According to the news agency Ansa There were a total of 1255 Pinot Grigio DOC vines. Accordingly, the agency also headlined it with the words: “Pinot Grigio Massacre”. The vines were reportedly felled in two different plots, almost two hundred meters apart. The incident occurred between the towns of Mezzocorona and Rovere della Luna, in the Piovi area, in Trentino, Italy.

Italy's wine region shocked by vandalism: “Primitive malice”?

“They used battery-operated scissors to target young vines aged 4 to 5 years,” the wine farmer tells the local newspaper l'Adige. Older vines were probably too stable for the device. This would have required some kind of chainsaw. Accordingly, the perpetrator must be “someone expert”, i.e. someone from the trades. According to the owner, you can see this in the cross-sectional view. The damage amounts to almost 15,000 euros. The farmer is insured. Nevertheless, according to the report, the shock is deep. The entrepreneur has filed a complaint.

It is particularly surprising that only one farmer's vines were felled, and then in two plots that were not directly adjacent. It suggests that the action was specifically directed against the wine grower. The Ansa therefore speculates openly about the background. It could be an “act of vandalism” or a “threat or retaliation” for the wine grower. The German-language portal writes of a “malicious action”. southtirol.it. There is also speculation here about an act of revenge, an attempt at intimidation or about “primitive malice”.

“Pinot Grigio Massacre” in Northern Italy: Entrepreneur is no stranger

According to reports, the farmer is a well-known entrepreneur in the region. He is loud l'Adige former municipal representative of Mezzocorona and current president of the Trentino Bonification Consortium. The entrepreneur continued that the investigation would now have to show whether the incident was related to his work there. But he announced that he did not want to be intimidated.

