Pinoké's hockey players have reached the final of the Euro Hockey League. Coach Jesse Mahieu's team was too strong for the English Old Georgians HC in the Wagener stadium of Amstelveen with a score of 4-1. The opponent is the winner of the semi-final between Kampong and Rot-Weiss Köln, which is scheduled for Sunday. The final is Monday.
Sports editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Pinoké #Euro #Hockey #League #final
Leave a Reply