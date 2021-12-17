By Anthony Esposito

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chilean Mireya Garcia, 64, feels there is more at stake in Sunday’s presidential election.

The vote offers two visions for Chile’s future: leftist Gabriel Boric, 35, who led mass protests as a university student, will face far-right lawyer José Antonio Kast, who defends the legacy of dictator Augusto Pinochet.

For Mireya and many of her generation, this, the most polarized election in Chile since the return to democracy in 1990, has opened old wounds.

Her brother disappeared in 1977, during the dictatorship, and Kast’s praise of Pinochet angered her.

“The coup totally destroyed our family and we were never the same again,” Mireya told Reuters.

“This has unexpectedly become one of the most disputed elections and what is at stake is that, on the one hand, the far right is clearly a danger to Chile and, on the other hand, there is a candidate who represents the youth,” he said. .

Older Chileans lived through the tumultuous years of socialist president Salvador Allende, the 1973 coup that ousted him and ended his life, and the bloody 17-year military dictatorship that followed.

Since the end of the dictatorship, Chilean elections have often pitted moderate leftists against center-right candidates. The country is known as an island of stability and orthodox policies in Latin America.

Now, the old and deep divisions between the socialist left and the far right seem to be re-emerging.

Kast praised Pinochet’s market-oriented “economic legacy” and appealed to voters with proposals apparently taken from the handbook of right-wing populist leaders like Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump, like building a ditch to contain illegal immigration.

On Thursday night, Kast promised thousands of supporters at a rally that would bring order, after protests in 2019 had buildings in Santiago burned and thousands injured in clashes with police.

“Chile is not and will never be a communist or a Marxist nation,” he said, in a critique of Boric, who is an ally of the Communist Party of Chile in a broad left-wing coalition.

The historical parallel was not lost on Kast’s supporters.

“I’m from the 1973 generation, I lived the Popular Unity party, I lived Salvador Allende and it was chaotic,” said retired Aurora Oviedo, 67, a supporter of Kast. “We didn’t have anything to eat and we had to wait in line for everything.”

Democratically elected Allende, a Marxist, was overthrown by Pinochet in the 1973 coup. During Pinochet’s 17 years in power, more than 3,000 people were killed or disappeared and tens of thousands were tortured.

In an unexpected event that also brought back memories of the legacy of the dictatorship, Pinochet’s widow, Lúcia Hiriart, died on Thursday, aged 99.

In response, hundreds of people crowded into a square in Santiago, waving flags and chanting, some with photos of people missing by the military regime.

Manuel Valenzuela, 78, holding a portrait of Allende in his hands, was among them.

The widow’s death was “divine justice” and will hopefully serve as a lightning rod to get people to vote for Boric, said Valenzuela, a former political exile.

Berta Vilche, a 73-year-old retired lawyer and a Boric supporter, said that “when people talk about how polarized our society is, they don’t know what they’re talking about.”

“Today’s polarization has nothing to do with what was happening back then. The blow was very, very terrible.”

