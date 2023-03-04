In the center, the daughter of Augusto Pinochet, Jacqueline, during a mass in Santiago, in August 1999. SANTIAGO LLANQUIN (Associated Press)

Jacqueline Marie Pinochet Hiriart, the youngest of the five children of Augusto Pinochet, who led the bloody dictatorship in Chile between 1973 and 1990, appealed to the Constitutional Court (TC) for considering a tax debt that amounts to “disproportionate” and “unfair” about $4 million, up from the original $240,000. The figure is from the years 2000 and 2005 and was detected by the Internal Revenue Service (SII), the body in charge of collecting taxes in the South American country.

The court accepted for processing the presentation of Pinochet Hiriart’s lawyers, who on February 7 requested the unconstitutionality. The judges paralyzed the collections only while the admissibility of the case is resolved in the coming weeks. If this happens, the TC would discuss the merits of the cause, although the other alternative is that the request be discarded.

For now, therefore, the submission was admitted as it complied with the basic formalities of a legal brief. Of the four judges, only one, Rodrigo Pica, was against stopping the case for the moment.

In the brief presented before the Constitutional Court, Jacqueline Pinochet claims that the original net debt “increases by 800%, charging interest in favor of the Treasury” according to the liquidation carried out on February 7, 2023, generating an artificial and disproportionate increase with respect to of the credits that are intended to be collected for first category taxes, complementary global and donations. To this are added interest, readjustments and fines. According to her lawyers, with the total amount her constitutional guarantees are injured “since it is intended to force her to pay a disproportionate, unfair and abusive amount of interest that multiplies the alleged tax debt by more than eight times.”

Jacqueline Pinochet has launched a two-way judicial offensive against her debt: one in the Santiago Court of Appeals, which has not yet pronounced, and another before the constitutional courts to claim against the regulation of the Tax Code that allows the collection of the interests.

A tax judgment against you

In September 2022, a tax court determined that Pinochet’s youngest daughter failed to “prove the origin and availability of the funds, disbursements, and investments that the claimed settlements account for.” Instead, it indicated that the Internal Revenue Service “has managed to sufficiently prove the existence of the presumed income.”

The ruling of the tax court on her case confirmed that Pinochet Hiriart did not submit an annual income tax return between the years 2000, 2001 and 2002. The ruling indicated, however, that in the audited period the woman “has maintained various bank accounts where she has periodically received amounts of money and made transfers and also that she made the purchase of a property” in the commune of Lo Barnechea, one of the most affluent sectors of Santiago, in which she appears as the owner together with four of her children. Also that, in 2003, she “received from a third party the sum close to 279,000 dollars in its equivalent in national currency”, funds that she would have used to purchase real estate.

The sentence indicated that in 2006, in the framework of the investigation of Augusto Pinochet for his million-dollar bank accounts that were detected at Riggs Bank, which in Chile were the subject of a criminal investigation, it was detected that his daughter Jacqueline received income that may qualify as income for which you did not file taxes.

