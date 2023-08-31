Augusto Pinochet is still alive. He is 250 years old, and he is a vampire.

Impossible. Absurd. It can only happen in Count. I mean, in a movie.

Augusto Pinochet was responsible for a dictatorship that, between 1973 and 1990, murdered at least 3,000 citizens, tortured or exiled many more, annihilated the opposition and freedoms, dragged his country into neoliberalism, stole and embezzled state money that swore to protect. And he never set foot in jail.

Impossible. Absurd. It must be from the same film. Everything comes, however, from the reports and judicial decisions on which Pablo Larraín has based many phrases of his length, presented this Thursday in the Venice festival contest.

Deep down, even the immortality of the dictator is not entirely false. Because, for the filmmaker, he continues to live in the Constitution that he approved, still in force; in the big businessmen who benefited and defended him; in the legacy of individualism, inequality, “little mutual compassion” and “greed” that has infected his compatriots; in the divisions that he still generates in the Chilean debate. In fact, he had never appeared in a feature length fiction, according to the director. Perhaps only Larraín could break the taboo. And in this way. For being one of the most respected and applauded filmmakers in his country. Through a film tour that already touched Pinochet in No either Postmortem. And for a visionary and daring talent. As much as to film pedophile priests in The club. And as if to turn, now, the dictator’s first time on the big screen into a political satire on bloodsuckers. And, besides, get away with it.

“Someone will think it is too soon. But I have a clear conscience. The worst thing that the film could do was fall into trivialization, empathy, simplification. It would be inexcusable. The limit was always looking at him as a symbol of evil, whose actions and intentions yearn to do harm,” the filmmaker told EL PAÍS. Actually, Larraín has been thinking about the project for years. One of the pushes came from the advanced age of the actor he always envisioned for the role, Jaime Vadell. But the long wait has made Count It arrives just when the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état with which, on September 11, 1973, Pinochet bombed the presidential palace in Santiago and forcibly seized command from Salvador Allende. And while Chile is experiencing a turbulent political moment due to the possible approval of a new Magna Carta. The film will be seen in some rooms from the 7th of this month and, on Netflix, from the 15th.

The filmmaker – who voted “with joy” for the current president, the leftist Gabriel Boric – confesses that he is not very clear about what to expect. He believes that there are two immutable audiences: on one side, the “sycophants” of the dictator. Opposite, those who consider that a film cannot and should not narrate something of such seriousness. But, in between, Larraín hopes to reach viewers “available to see a film that shows how this incredible impunity made Pinochet eternal.” Although whoever gives that opportunity to Count you will receive much more: a world, an atmosphere, an intention, a seal. Ambition, clever dialogues, beautiful black and white photography. In three words: auteur cinema.

Pablo Larraón poses at the ‘photocall’ of ‘El Conde’, at the Venice festival, on August 31, 2023. CLAUDIO ONORATI (EFE)

Because the film gradually builds a universe as surreal as it is coherent, where the smile comes with chills and the farce is drenched in reality. There everything is possible, the delusions that the script invents and those that really happened. And the mixture of both: the sequences of Pinochet flying over the country at night with his cape in search of prey evoke a day-to-day from which he never left, just like the character’s passion for heartbeats. At the same time, as the director underlines, the film alludes to the typical iconography of vampires and even that of a superhero in reverse. Right in a Mostra that, curiously, hosts three other films focused on bloodsuckers. Although Count she makes it difficult for the others, both because of the height of the challenge and because of the bar she sets. It is worth imagining, for a moment, the impact that a film in which Franco wore a cape and fangs would have on Spanish society.

Aware of the delicacy of the matter, Larraín speaks slowly and weighs his words. At one point, he goes back. Where he said “greed”, he prefers “greed”. And so. Because, despite disappearing on December 10, 2006, Pinochet is everywhere. Just two days ago, somehow, in the suicide of Hernán Chacón Soto, 86, one of the seven ex-military officers convicted of the murder of singer-songwriter Víctor Jara during the dictatorship. And, of course, in the failure in 2022 of Pinochet’s reform of the Constitution, which is now facing a second attempt, led by a right-wing majority and amidst growing distrust and lack of interest among citizens, according to polls.

“I killed hundreds of reds and they accuse me of stealing”

“They are ungrateful,” the tyrant complains in the film. And he also regrets the insistence of that “Spanish judge” [Baltasar Garzón], who was so determined to make him pay for his crimes and was about to achieve it. Which is not so far from what the real Pinochet said when, in 1998, he had to leave the leadership of the Chilean armed forces: “In all these 65 years there has been no other desire that has motivated my professional and personal life more strongly.” I have to make my vocation of service coincide with the great objectives and interests of the Homeland”.

“I killed hundreds of reds and they accuse me of stealing. This is how they humiliate me, ”she adds. Precisely for this reason, the vampire has finally decided to die. No one understands him anymore, not even his own relatives, who have flocked like vultures around him. They’re worried about Dad, of course. But above all the money that he will leave. Although the plot may be the weak link in the film, through its own fault and also the original idea: it is so good that it engulfs everything. The narrating voice in English constitutes the other questionable aspect: as much as the script justifies it, it suggests a ploy to more easily sell the work to the entire planet.

Still from the film ‘El Conde’, by Pablo Larraín. COURTESY

And that’s what it’s about too. Last year, Argentina, 1985, by Santiago Mitre, faced from the cinema, right here in Venice, the trial of the dictatorship that Jorge Videla imposed there. Never had a film dared to narrate that episode. But there must always be someone who takes the first step forward. Like filming a comedy about ETA in Spain, which was later followed by several. Or how to shoot in Italy or Germany parodies that imagined the return of Mussolini or Hitler. Some of those countries, yes, condemned or eliminated their dictator. Chile —and Spain—, no. “The trauma that is generated is due to the lack of justice. If Pinochet had been imprisoned, his inheritance would be very different, ”Larraín reflects. And he continues: “He had three things clear. Above all, no negotiation with his figure, nor with his violence. Second, understand that one of the most serious things is that his excesses towards wild capitalism also brought about a lack of understanding between us. And, third, the most invisible legacy: 70% of Chileans live on less than 800 euros a month, one of the highest inequality rates on the continent”.

The interview is over, but Larraín asks for a few more minutes. He does not want to leave any concept halfway. “It’s important,” he warns. And he quotes Julio Cortázar: “There is only one way to kill monsters; accept them”. If not, they become eternal.

