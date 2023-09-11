The former editor of the newspaper El Mercurio, who has written about 16 books related to the military regime in Chile, Hermógenes Pérez de Arce, spoke with EL TIEMPO about how he experienced the coup d’état led by Augusto Pinochet, whose family he was close to during the dictatorship.

Perez de Arce He was a deputy of the right-wing National Party when the bombing of the La Moneda palace in Santiago occurred. and from the Legislature he had promoted the departure from power of the then president Salvador Allende.

Later, as media director, he openly supported the dictator and the generals accused of human rights violations during the 17 years he was in power.

(FILE) Coup soldiers attack the La Moneda Palace in Santiago de Chile during the coup d’état of September 11, 1973 against constitutional president Salvador Allende.

50 years later, do you still consider the coup d’état in Chile necessary?

The country was in a desperate situation and the end result was that it became the first growing country in Latin America, in human development and in a much richer country with less poverty. His policy served as an example even to more developed countries, because economic freedom had never been applied as widely as in the case of Chile.

There has even been English intellectuals like Niall Ferguson, who say that the Chilean military were the first to apply it and that (Margaret) Thatcher and (Ronald) Reagan came later. So the Chilean dictatorship had a socioeconomic effect throughout the world.

What was your role during the military regime led by Augusto Pinochet?

Before the Coup I had a role as a deputy when the Armed Forces were called upon to put an end to the Allende government. I was one of the participants in the agreement of August 22, 1973 that called for an end to this situation.

Subsequently, I did not have much participation in the military government, although they offered me some positions given that he had a satisfactory personal and professional situation. Later, I was the editor of a newspaper for five years.and there I had a lot of relationship with the regime, especially with President Pinochet, because he made sure to have a lot of dialogue with newspaper editors.

What role did the media play during the dictatorship?

The military government banned Marxist newspapers, from this same left. He allowed the Christian Democratic newspapers, which became opposition newspapers, because he enthusiastically supported the vote. So, there were no restrictions on freedom of information. I, as a newspaper editor, tried to report objectively. It had no prior censorship of any kind. In fact, at some point, I received an annoying call from General Pinochet himself.

Augusto Pinochet during a mass in the cathedral of Santiago and surrounded by his aides-de-camp.

On one occasion, one of his assistants, who was another general, General Badiola, called me and told me that I was a traitor. I found out why, and it was because I had published the itinerary of a trip abroad for President Pinochet’s wife, Doña Lucía, and he considered that this was a betrayal because it put her in danger, given that communists are murderers. So, they could kill her on her trip by knowing her itinerary. The truth is that I had no intention of putting her in danger, but rather I thought it was newsworthy to say what Mrs. Lucía’s trip abroad was going to be, but he considered that to be a betrayal. Like that, similar episodes occurred.

You have been one of the few public defenders of the military regime after the end of the dictatorship. What prompted you to stay in this line?

I have been a defender of the Pinochet government because I have studied it in depth. The historical truth of what happened during the military government has been greatly distorted by political propaganda, mainly from the Communist Party. Today, only a minority of Chileans know the truth about this military revolution that overthrew a communist government and installed another socioeconomic model based on personal freedom and established a protected democracy that a country like Chile needs.

Augusto Pinochet led a coup d’état that overthrew the government of Salvador Allende.

How would you describe Augusto Pinochet?

He was a very hard-working man, but his main virtue was intuition. In moments of very difficult decision-making, such as determining which economic, political and social system to choose, he made the right choices, even against the will of his comrades in arms, who were more in favor of maintaining all the power that Salvador Allende had acquired. . Pinochet chose the correct path that allowed the country’s economic success..

Official figures speak of more than 40,000 victims, including executed, disappeared and tortured during the dictatorship. Why did you ensure, at the time, that human rights had not been systematically violated?

The figure of 40,000 victims does not exist anywhere. A Rettig report that was made after the military government said that there were 2,279 victims of the confrontation and, of those, 55 percent occurred between September 11 and December 31, 1973.

Archive photograph of the military coup perpetrated by General Augusto Pinochet against the government of Salvador Allende, on September 11, 1973.

After that, the country was quiet. I think they have drawn another Chile out of nowhere, in which they say it was subjected to a tremendous dictatorship for 17 years. That is false. In those times, the country was much calmer than it is today, in every sense.

Because of statements like these, there is a law that was presented in the Chilean Congress that bears his name and that seeks to punish deniers of the dictatorship with prison sentences. What do you think about this?

It is very honorable for me because they call denialism to what I call historical truth. What they want is to prohibit anyone from saying their opinion on the recent history of Chile.and here the trials with which the soldiers were convicted are based on false evidence, without respecting due process.

Why do you think that even the Republican party, with ideas linked to Pinochet, tries to separate itself from his name?

Because they believe that Pinochet’s name is unpopular, that’s why. In other words, she is the most insulted person in the history of the country. Look, here in Chile there was a day when a Republican councilor named Luis Silva He said that Pinochet had been a good statesman, and that provoked an incredible reaction.

Gabriel Boric, president of Chile.

The president of the Republic, Gabriel Boric made a terrible tweet against Pinochet calling him a murderer, a thief, a torturer and all the adjectives imaginable. The Chamber met to adopt, by 62 votes against 50, the decision to reject the term statesman for Augusto Pinochet. Well, that’s what happens in Chile.

You are not allowed to have any other opinion about Pinochet than a negative one. and all the slanderous and slanderous things they publish most days.

ANDREA AGUILAR CÓRDOBA

Special for EL TIEMPO

SANTIAGO