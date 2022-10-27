Morelia, Michoacán.- Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro featured the participation of Mexican creators, the Pooch Workshop received the production of the first stop-motion film by the director from Guadalajara, who hopes to reach the Oscar awards.

“I would like it to be nominated not only for animated films, we continue to say that animation is not a genre, it is cinema,” he said in an interview. Sergio Valdiviastop-motion animator, just before the premiere of Pinocchio at the 20th Morelia International Film Festival.

As one of the few Mexican creators of the technique of stop motion knows the depth of the work that has been developed to be able to see the final work of a production that has lasted more than a decade, so for him it is important that the film is recognized from other edges.

Clay dolls from the new Guillermo del Toro movie.

“That costume design, production design, sound design, the work he did Frank Passinghsm with the camera team, with the direction of photography, it was fascinating, at the same level as any other film, I like that it could be nominated in other categories because it is a film,” said Valdivia.

For your part Araiza Star, who participated in the production area, highlighted that having worked with Guillermo del Toro will have an impact on the animation industry in Mexico, when questioned about what an Oscar award for the making of the Pinocchio film would represent for the Tallere de Chucho, she replied :

“No, imagine the benefit, what will happen to the Mexican animation industry, with those who already work on it, professionalize them, show that we can not only materialize, that we can create,” said the producer.

Chucho’s Workshop got involved in the part “mexican” of the film, turning fully to scenes when Pinocchio it’s in the underworld of rabbits and also the sequences of a wartime training camp.

Guillermo del Toro with one of the scale Pinocchios that were used during the filming of his latest film.

For the members of the Mexican production, having worked with William of the Bull it is a reward after all the efforts made over the years, and at the same time it is a push to demonstrate the level of animators that exist in GuadalajaraJalisco.

Prior to the start of the premiere function for Latin America, a message sent by Guillermo del Toro was projected, where he said that Pinocchio had been in the making for 14 years “because it was wanted to show that animation is art, that animation is cinema and it is not a genre made for children, but a medium that allows us to talk about deep, painful, beautiful things, in a more adult way”.

Pinocchio is a film directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gufstanson, which had a filming time of a thousand days, with a story that moves away from the classic tale where the wooden child learns to obey and then become a real child.

This film has darker overtones, characteristic of Guillermo del Toro who wrote the script alongside Patrick McHale. It has the participation of Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfard, among others. The sound was provided by Scott Martin Gershin and the music is by Alexander Desplant.