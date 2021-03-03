In early 2020, it was announced that Robert Zemeckis had been hired to direct the new live action of Pinocchio for Disney.

With production in development, more information about the feature film has come to light. First, it was commented that Tom Hanks would play Geppetto and that Luke Evans had also joined the cast. Now, the portal The Wrap pointed out that two new interpreters are joining the tape: Cynthia Erivo and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The actress will give life to the Blue fairy, a character who fulfills Geppetto’s wish and transforms Pinocchio into a real boy. In the case of the actor, who has received critical acclaim for his work in The Trial of the 7 in Chicago, he will play the role of Jiminy Cricket.

The live action Pinocchio is directed and written by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz and will be based on the 1940 Disney animated classic. Production will begin work next month in the UK and is set to premiere directly on Disney +.

In addition to those mentioned, the specialized portal reported that Keegan-Michael Key will play the character of Honest John and the star of The Sopranos and Goodfellas, Lorraine Bracco, will give voice to Sofia the seagull, a new role for this film work.

Pinocchio is one of the multiple live action adaptations that Disney currently has in the works. Rob Marshall is in charge of The Little Mermaid, a film that will star Halle Bailey as Ariel and Melissa McCarthy in the role of Ursula.