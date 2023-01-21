The writer Pino Roveredo, an author who has underlined in his novels and short stories the social and literary commitment towards the “least”, incessantly investigating the maze of marginalization and loneliness, died at the age of 68 in the La Pineta del Carso nursing home in Duino-Aurisina in the province of Trieste. Ill for some time, his condition had worsened rapidly in the last month.

Born in Trieste on 16 October 1954, after a difficult childhood and youth, with personal problems of various kinds, Roveredo made his debut in 1996 with the autobiographical novel ‘Capriole in salita’ (Lint Editore; reprinted by Bompiani in 2007) in which he recounted his life between alcohol, asylum and prison. A hard and violent life: the birth of deaf-mute parents; the first ”dizziness for the first smoked cigarette”; a boarding school from which you just have to escape; alcoholism experienced as a rebellion against the senseless fatality of existence; the asylum, the last refuge of the outcasts, but also a receptacle of a dull pain that teaches us to resist at all costs; prison, a universe in its own right, more real than reality itself due to the crudeness it brazenly exhibits, without any moral or social censorship.

In 1998 with ‘The city of gates’ (still published by the Trieste publisher Lint) he narrated the world of prison. With ‘Dancing with Cecilia’ (Lint, 2000; republished by Bompiani in 2014) you told the story of an elderly woman locked up in a psychiatric hospital for over sixty years. With the collection of short stories ‘Send me to say’ (Bompiani) Pino Roveredo won the Campiello Prize in 2005tied – for the first time in the history of literary recognition – with Antonio Scurati, in competition with the novel “The survivor” (Bompiani).

Bompiani has published all of his subsequent books: ‘Caracreatura’ (2007); ‘Beware of Roses’ (2009); ‘The Raven’s Melody’ (2010); ‘My father voted for Berlinguer’ (2012); ‘Chew and Spit’ (2016); ‘He pulls the bomb’ (2017). Roveredo’s theatrical production is vast, he has always dealt with the “least”, from inmates for decades in psychiatric hospitals to drug addicts; he was also guarantor of the prisoners of Friuli-Venezia Giulia. In 2021 he had joined the civic list ‘Punto Franco’, in support of the center-left mayoral candidate Francesco Russo, with which he had run for municipal councilor of the Julian capital.

Among the messages of condolence, it is no coincidence that the one from the Campiello Foundation stands out: “With Pino Roveredo we lose one of the most important writers of contemporary Italian literature. A special man whom the Campiello Prize had the honor of rewarding in 2005 with the book” Send me to tell” and that we will always remember, as well as for his inspired pen, for his moral caliber. His social and literary commitment towards the ‘least’ will be the greatest legacy we will have to collect. For this reason the entire Il Foundation Campiello remembers him with great affection and gratitude”.

(by Paolo Martini)