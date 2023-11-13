Pino Insegno’s television future continues to hold sway. After the stop to the hosting of Eredità, which should see the arrival of Marco Liorni from the beginning of the year, the well-known voice actor should get three programs on Rai. It now seems ready for his arrival next June on Reazione a catena, the game show currently led by Liorni, and which Insegno has already hosted in the past.

But not only. After the veto placed by the production company Banijay on the management of Eredità, the management of Insegno and Rai would have reached an agreement, as anticipated by Dagospia and confirmed by Ansa. The voice actor, considered close to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, would be given the helm of Reazione a Catena, from June to December 2024, a radio program on Radio Rai starting in January and an evening event linked to the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the birth of TV. The other special evenings should be entrusted to Carlo Conti and Massimo Giletti.

For Liorni, after the ratings success with Reazione a Catena, there will therefore be a move to L’Eredità, on air from January 2nd. For this reason he could leave the hosting of Italia Sì, the Saturday afternoon program on Rai 1. Insegno would therefore be ready to do it in three, after the disappointing ratings of Il Mercante in Fiera, broadcast in the early evening on Rai 2 until the 18th December.

At the moment, Flavio Insinna, now former host of Eredità, would be left high and dry. For him, according to Dagospia, some prime time appointments should arrive at the beginning of 2024, as well as being an appreciated face of Viale Mazzini’s fiction.