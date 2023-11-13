Pino I teach towards the conduct of Chain Reaction. According to what Dagospia reveals, the hosting of L’Eredità was skipped after the no from the production company Banijay, the voice actor should therefore replace Marco Liorni from June to December 2024.

The proposal goes in the direction of what was requested by his manager, Diego Righini, who had also specified in recent days how Insegno had already hosted the program from 2010 to 2013, reaching “the audience record of 34% share”. The voice actor, again according to what Dagospia reports, would also be responsible for hosting an evening event (on the subject of celebrations) on Rai1 and a radio program on Radio Rai.