Pino Insegno, the manager warns Rai: “He has an armored contract, we want a program like Affari Tui”

“Pino Insegno’s contract is armored”. After the rejection for the next edition of “L’Eredità”, Pino Insegno’s manager warns Rai.

According to Diego Righini, the comedian’s contract “concerns the hosting of ‘Il Mercante in Fiera’ and ‘L’Eredità’ or a similar program”. “So”, declared the manager, “if they propose him to run ‘Affari Tuoi’ that’s fine, but if they leave him on the bench, even if he’s paid, then we’ll act differently”. A warning that comes in the aftermath of the decision of the production company Banijay to entrust “L’Eredità” to another host, after the disappointing results of “Il Mercante in Fiera”, which obtained an average share of 2 percent.

“Nothing has been communicated to us yet, neither from Banijay nor from Rai and Pino has already started working on the program”, Righini specified to Adnkronos, before a meeting scheduled for today with Angelo Mellone, director of Daytime Rai. “I hope that the meeting with Mellone will also clarify the alternatives they offer us. I repeat: if they take ‘L’Eredità’ away from Pino and give him ‘Affari Tuoi’, that’s fine, but we won’t accept him remaining on the bench even if paid,” he concluded.