The actor will bring back Il Mercante in Fiera on Rai 2 but the decision not to recall the old Black Cat is causing discussion

Riccardo Cristilli – Rome

After 17 years next September he will be back on TV The Merchant at the Fair, will be broadcast on Rai 2 from Monday to Friday at 19.50. His return is causing a lot of discussion these days in July and who knows if the controversy will help increase interest in the programme. In fact, Pino Insegno has declared that there will be no Ainett Stephens, the historic Black Cat, because she has become a “little big one”, triggering her reaction and a request for an apology, with a further response from the conductor.

To reconstruct the stages of what happened, during the presentation of the Rai schedules Pino I teach gave an interview to the site davidemaggio.it talking about the return of Merchant at the Fair and explaining that the character of the Black Cat will be there but will not be entrusted to Ainett Stephens who held the role 17 years ago. "We are looking for her – Pino Insegno said – Ainett has gotten a little older, let's say, many years have passed, she remains an unforgettable icon of that programme". Then the conductor adds, as can be heard by looking at the video: "15 years have passed, we must always try to change things a bit, we must revive them".

A few hours have passed Ainett Stephens reacts to the news of the return of the Merchant at the Fair requested by some of his followers on Instagram. The showgirl, who is 41 years old today "How did I stay there? I didn't stay there. Should there be a Black Cat in the program, I wish her a big good luck. I will always remain fond of the role" also publishing a video from last year in which she was dressed as the Black Cat. A diplomatic response, perhaps too much while the whole case was building. So Ainett Stephens made three stories in which she commented on Pino Insegno's words without naming him but calling him "The person in charge of presenting the broadcast in question". In the video Stephens says: "I was disappointed because today, to see that there are people who are also of an important age and that these people who have remained tied to ancient legacies and believe that women at 40 are old is inadmissible". Stephens asks for an apology from Pino Insegno and underlines: "The 40s are even more beautiful than the 30s and 20s".

At this point came the counter-response of Pino I teach that a TvBlog he tried to put it down by saying that he had sent a voicemail to Ainett Stephens "I told her not to take it, I thanked her for the work done … everything is calm" then added that "Ainett is a friend of mine. And then , even if I had said – and I didn't say it – that she got a little bigger – and, I repeat, I didn't say it – is that an offense? I don't understand what excuses I should make. I too have gotten bigger !". Without going into the merits of whether or not it is an offense in the video made by davidemaggio.it around the minute 2:16 Pino Insegno actually pronounces the "offending" sentence. Will there be a new rejoinder? In conclusion it would be enough to invite Ainett Stephens to the first episode as a tribute and passing of the baton with the new Black Cat to close the story.