Pino Insegno: “Giorgia Meloni? We have known each other for more than 20 years. Back to Rai for meritocracy”

“There are moments when you are up and others when you are down. The important thing is that when you return to the field, you do your duty as a professional”. This is how Pino Insegno commented on his return to Rai, which will see him conduct two broadcasts next season.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, the comedian and voice actor responded to the controversy surrounding his closeness to Giorgia Meloni, whom by his own admission he has known “for more than 20 years”. “I only know the word meritocracy. After I made 500 episodes of a program, no one ever asked why I was no longer there to lead them ”, he underlined, explaining that he went to Palazzo Chigi last April“ to organize a charity event ”. “I was there for very important social reasons that I preferred not to tell”, added the comedian, who also recalled having been awarded the title of commendatore della Repubblica for social merits. “You think Napolitano made me, incredible,” said the conductor, who defined himself as “a good craftsman”.

“I also read my name to be coach of the national team. There I had a thrill. On the other hand, Mancini didn’t qualify for the World Cup, so I can do it too even if I’m from Lazio. He lives in a multi-national society… Well, if you work in a theater it is because you fill it not because you are a friend of the theater owner ”, reiterated Insegno, then returning to the topic of merit. “Totti is a champion, it’s not because I’m from Lazio that I can’t admit it. I have to be meritocratic towards someone who was a champion. Do I have to denigrate a great champion because of Roma? End of the speech. I only know the word meritocracy.”