Pino Insegno, goodbye to the manager

After the sensational breakup between Amadeus And Lucio Prestaa Dagospia rumor had come out on Pino Teach that he would leave his manager Diego Righini. According to rumors the former host of “The merchant at the fair” he would have said goodbye to his agent after the failure to conduct “The legacy”, then entrusted to Marco Liorni.

But Diego Righini denied everything. “Pino and I continue to work together.”

