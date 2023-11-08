Pino Insegno away from Eredità, the reply: “Words in freedom”

Pino Insegno denies the rumor according to which Rai has decided to replace him at the helm of The legacy after the flop recorded with the Merchant at the Fair.

“Someone’s free words…. I can’t stand to listen to you anymore” declared the actor and presenter toAdnkronos. In fact, yesterday, Tuesday 7 November, the Corriere della Sera had launched the sensational indiscretion according to which Rai would have decided to replace Insegno by recalling Flavio Insinna to the helm of the game show.

Viale Mazzini, for its part, said in a note that the decision “whatever it is has not been taken, we will decide it by November together with Banijay”.

In recent weeks the news had spread according to which Banijay, the company that produces the format, was not fully convinced of the new management entrusted to Pino Insegno.

“Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay, would not have liked the change in management, decided by Rai, between Flavio Insinna and Pino Insegno, currently busy with the Merchant at the faira game show broadcast on Rai 2 also produced by the same company” wrote Davide Maggio.

Second Fanpageon the other hand, “Banijay, strong in the possibility of taking the format elsewhere, could also try to convince Rai to change management”.