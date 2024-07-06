With that crumpled and indifferent look, the eternally lit cigarette, he had become an icon of Italian disco music of the 80s. Pino D’Angiò, born Giuseppe Chierchia, died today at the age of 71 after having collected international successes and with the great satisfaction of having seen his most famous song, But which ideabecome a catchphrase againin recent months, after the remix of Bnkr44 with whom he also duetted, in February, on the stage of Sanremo.

Pino D’Angiò, one of the last performances: in Turin he sings “Ma quale idea”



His wife Teresa and son Francesco announced the death of the artist, originally from Pompeii: “Unfortunately, today dad left us, struck by a serious illness that took him away in the space of a few weeks. He resisted for a long time, as he always did.” In various interviews, after the success of his performance at Sanremo, D’Angiò himself had spoken of the numerous, serious illnesses that had struck him over the years, including a throat tumor that forced him to undergo six surgeries, then a heart attack with cardiac arrest and finally another lung tumor.

Health problems to which he has always reacted with courage, resuming his artistic activity – he was also a voice actor, actor and music producer – after forced breaks. His characteristic hoarse voice gave birth to what is considered the first Italian rap, But which ideaa huge hit of 1980 that remained at the top of the Spanish hit parade for 14 weeks the following year. In 1981 it was the turn of A terrible concertalways characterized by irony and nonsense, in which he imagined duetting with the biggest names in song. A long career, many international tours, prestigious awards. In 2001 he was the only Italian to receive the Rhythm & Soul Music Awards in the USA.

Among other things, he wrote a song for Mina, But who is that guy? In 2022 his Okay Okay he is chosen by Amazon for the Black Friday commercials in the USA and around the world. In 2023 he returns to tour between Italy, Switzerland, London and Paris performing in pubs and clubs.

The young, those not even born in the times of But which idea they acclaim him, especially after the Sanremo remix becomes a hit on the radio. His name appears, with Bnkr44, in the cast of the episode of Tim Summer Hits that will be broadcast tomorrow in prime time on RaiUno: a musical broadcast recorded in recent weeks in Piazza del Popolo in Rome, which becomes the occasion for the last farewell to his large audience. The funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, in Pompeii.