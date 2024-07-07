Pino D’Angiò is dead, farewell to the Neapolitan singer-songwriter, symbol of 80s music

He passed away yesterday Neapolitan singer-songwriter symbol of 80s music Pino D’Angiò: he passed away at the age of 71, he had been ill for some time. The announcement comes from the family on their social media channels: “There are no words to explain the darkness of this moment. With immense pain, the family announces that Pino left us today. You were the most beautiful gift that life could give to the people who had the privilege of knowing you. Your soul danced on joys and sufferings always in the same way, with the delicate strength of a smiling lion. Everything. Beyond the imaginable. This is what you were, are and will remain“.

Pino D’Angiò, pseudonym of Joseph Chierchiawent down in the history of Italian music for his hit But which idea, single from 1980 that has sold over 2.5 million copies in Italy and 12 million copies worldwide. ‘Ma quale idea’ was performed in 2024 by Bnkr44. It was with Bnkr44 that Pino D’Angiò had gone on stage at the last Sanremo Festival in the cover night.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF HIS LAST APPEARANCE AT SANREMO