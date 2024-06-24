Pino Allievi’s coffee

Fifth season of Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to best open the fans’ day immediately following a race weekend.

The topic of this episode is the commentary on the Spanish Grand Prix, won by Max Verstappen before Lando Norris And Lewis Hamilton.

Reflections after Barcelona

Is Ferrari’s performance in Spain really as disappointing as the final ranking shows or was there the potential to do well? Will the skirmish between Leclerc and Sainz inside and outside the cockpit remain an isolated episode? Could Lando Norris’ McLaren win the race? Has future Ferrari driver Hamilton swept away doubts about his performance crisis? This and much more in Pino Allievi’s commentary on the Spanish GP.

“he’s still the same, yes he’s still the usual Verstappen who dominates but doesn’t bore. Because on Sunday in Spain he had to work hard to win a very tactical grand prix in which anyone who made even the smallest mistake paid a heavy price…”