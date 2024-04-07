Fifth season of Pino Allievi's Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to best open the fans' day immediately following a race weekend or, as in this case, to sip in the afternoon.

The topic of this episode is the commentary on the Suzuka Grand Prix won by Max Verstappen before Sergio Perez And Carlos Sainz.

What is your opinion on Ferrari, which is now increasingly the second undisturbed force in the world championship after the good performance at Suzuka? And behind Ferrari, what is the form of his direct pursuers? Should yet another excellent performance from Sainz, who finished ahead of Leclerc, give rise to regrets for the Ferrari fans? This and much more in Pino Allievi's commentary on the Japanese GP

“Should we console ourselves with the fact that a year ago Ferrari had closed a gap of 43 seconds in Suzuka and now only 20? No, we're not good-natured. We hoped that Ferrari, after having made a great impression in Australia, would also try in Japan. It didn't happen, never mind…”