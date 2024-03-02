Fifth season of Pino Allievi's Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to best open the fans' day immediately following a race weekend.

The topic of this episode is the commentary on the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of the 2024 season, won once again by Max Verstappen before Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz.

What happened to Ferrari's hopes of revival? What is your opinion on the colorless race of the future Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton and the current Maranello standard-bearers Leclerc and Sainz? Has the world championship already ended under a new Red Bull domination? Let's listen to the students' opinion on these and other topics of the competition in the video below..