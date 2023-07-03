Fourth season of Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to better open the enthusiasts’ day immediately following a race weekend.

The subject of this episode is the commentary on the Austrian Grand Prix won by Max Verstappen before Charles Leclerc And Sergio Perez.

Verstappen wins in the Red Bull garden

Verstappen’s seventh win of the season is no longer news. The Dutch driver dominated qualifying, the sprint race and Sunday’s race with incredible intensity. He didn’t want to leave even the fastest lap to his teammate, taking the risk of a tire change on the last lap to snatch the little point from Perez. Which exactly happened. Max says that he’s not thinking about the world championship yet, perhaps because it’s not something to really question.

Ferrari second strength with merit

Ferrari’s Austrian weekend was very convincing in terms of performance and race pace. Leclerc on Sunday, second, obtained the best Ferrari result of the season but Sainz also showed good race pace and the two Ferrari men defended themselves well in qualifying as well. The gap remedied by the Red Bulls, before Verstappen’s stop on the penultimate lap, was in any case completely decent. It is therefore to be hoped that Ferrai has taken the right path as regards the development of the car, also considering that tire degradation here was a topic to be considered far more than in other races. Some perplexity now remains regarding the mood of Carlos Sainz, who made no secret at the end of the race that he did not like the strategy imposed on him by the wall, once again a little too much to protect Leclerc.

Behind Ferrari slip Aston Martin and Mercedes

As proof that the fight behind the Red Bulls is very close and depends on the circuit, we observe that in this race both Aston Martin and Mercedes took a decisive step back compared to Ferrari, despite the aerodynamic update packages that the two teams brought in a relatively short time. recent. McLaren also updated Norris’ car and the results apparently proved them right as the English driver unexpectedly managed to keep Aston Martin and Mercedes behind. An unthinkable result until a few grands prix ago.