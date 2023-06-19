Fourth season of Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to better open the enthusiasts’ day immediately following a race weekend.

The subject of this episode is the commentary on the Canadian Grand Prix won by Max Verstappen before Fernando Alonso And Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull at 100

With yet another victory by Verstappen, Red Bull reaches 100 victories in its relatively short history in Formula 1. The Dutch driver has reached Ayrton Senna at share 41 hits and everything suggests that at the end of the season he will also reach three world championships. The Dutch champion has dominated the race as usual this season but if we compare his performance to that of his teammate Perez, who finished sixth only 51 seconds behind the winner, once again we realize that there is great merit to Verstappen in this victory as well. On the podium to collect the constructors’ award was Adrian Newey, the genius who knew how to design all the Red Bulls that have won this incredible number of races.

Ferrari canadian broth

Even if Ferrari didn’t conquer the podium, it still had a good race with Leclerc and Sainz which they closed fourth and fifth recovering the bad qualifying on Saturday caused by errors especially by the pilots. The one-stop strategy chosen by Maranello, albeit unique, was effective and allowed the reds to recover many positions. However, one must not delude oneself too much. The Canadian track is not very demanding in terms of tire degradation nor does it require great aerodynamic efficiency. Furthermore Aston Martin and Mercedes still remain ahead of Ferrari. Alonso and Hamilton competed on their own, never being bothered by the Ferraris

The comparison with Le Mans is difficult

Ferrari’s chronic difficulties in F1 clash with the splendid result by Ferrari itself last Sunday on the Le Mans track on the occasion of the 24 hours won by Giovinazzi, Calado and Pier Guidi in a Ferrari 499P. In fact, the little horse returned to an incredible victory on his debut after 50 years of absence from endurance racing and at the fourth race of the season. Many are now calling for a transplant of personnel from the racing team that is managing the Endurance business, Coletta in primis, to the sports management of Formula 1. However, these are quite different sports and regulations between F1 and WEC.