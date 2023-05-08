Fourth season of Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to better open the enthusiasts’ day immediately following a race weekend.

The subject of this episode is the commentary on the Miami Grand Prix won by Max Verstappen before Sergio Perez And Fernando Alonso.

Verstappen the cannibal

Max Verstappen won starting from ninth position and moreover choosing to run the first stint of the race on the hard tyres, a strategy that had not even been considered by Pirelli among those suggested to the teams. Verstappen, on the other hand, managed to maintain a very competitive pace on these tyres, getting the better of his opponents who had started with medium tires and managing to recover up to behind the leader Perez, who he overtook on track a few laps after his pit stop . A show of strength that bent the Mexican driver and probably also his world ambitions.

Ferrari scattered and confused

Ferrari’s disappointing performance is hardly understandable. Both Leclerc seventh and Sainz fifth struggled a lot to find the race pace and had to surrender not only to Alonso’s Aston Martin but also to Russell’s and Hamilton’s Mercedes. Even more difficult for the Cavallino supporters to digest and believe was the long struggle between Leclerc and Magnussen, with the Dutchman managing to undermine and overtake the Monegasque’s Ferrari for long stretches of the race. Both Ferrari drivers struggled to keep the tires in the famous “temperature window” but what is even more confusing is that the two drivers found it difficult with different compound tires than their teammate. A puzzle that no one in Maranello seems to have figured out how to solve. Also considering that the Cavallino team has brought an updated fund to Miami, the balance is even more disappointing.

Championship prospects

The close succession of races scheduled in the championship will not allow Red Bull’s opponents to make up for a performance gap that is far too large. Verstappen, barring miracles, is on his way to his third consecutive world title amidst the yawns of viewers and those sitting in the grandstands on the track. In this regard, the race will take place in Imola in two weeks and for the Cavallino supporters it will be an away game from which it will not be possible to expect a large prize.