The subject of this episode is the commentary on the Azerbaijan Grand Prix won by Sergio Perez before Max Verstappen And Charles Leclerc.

Perez wins twice

Sergio Perez clearly won the confrontation with Max Verstappen this weekend. The Mexican managed to beat his formidable team mate both in Saturday’s sprint race and in Sunday’s race. On both occasions Max hasn’t had much luck. On Saturday he was slowed down and damaged by a contact with Russell, while on Sunday a call to the pits too early with respect to the exit of the safety car delayed him compared to Perez by about ten seconds. Anyway Sergio had the great merit of keeping Verstappen at arm’s length throughout the second part of the race, preventing him from closing the gap within the second. Which would have allowed him to use the DRS and probably pass it.

Ferrari awakening in half

Ferrari’s first podium of the season has finally arrived with Leclerc third under the checkered flag. Charles’ good result was topped off by the two pole positions recorded during the two qualifying sessions for the race and the sprint race, a sign that the car out of fuel has excellent speed performance. This element also emerged in the second part of the race, where with almost empty tanks Charles’ pace was similar to that of the Red Bulls which however probably weren’t pulling to the max. However, there is still a gap between Ferrari and Red Bull both with DRS open and with a full tank of fuel and therefore in terms of tire degradation. Sainz went decidedly less well, fifth at the finish line more than twenty seconds from Leclerc. The Spanish driver never found the feeling with the car during the whole Azeri weekend.

The new competition format

On the occasion of the Baku GP, the new sprint race format with qualification dedicated to Saturday. Liberty Media perhaps expected something more in terms of entertainment and liveliness but this was not the case. For better or worse, in the two qualifying sessions and in the two races the protagonists were the same and the results were very similar. Among the main detractors of this format there was none other than Max Verstappen. Throughout the weekend, the Dutchman did not spare criticism of this race weekend programme, which we will see again for another five races during the season.