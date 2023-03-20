Fourth season of Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to better open the enthusiasts’ day immediately following a race weekend.

The subject of this episode is the commentary on the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix won by Sergio Perez before Max Verstappen And Fernando Alonso.

Red Bull has made a vacuum

The dominance of Red Bull was also repeated in the second championship race and the measure of the strength of the Anglo-Austrian single-seater was given once again by Max Verstappen who managed with remarkable ease to finish second after starting fifteenth due to a problem with the drive shaft of his car during qualifying. It’s not the first time that Verstappen has made an exceptional comeback and certainly the Safety Car that came in at the start of the race helped him a bit. However, recovering so many positions in a street circuit is never easy and the final gap of fifteen seconds inflicted by Max on third-placed Russell is a gap that discourages any ambition to contend with him for the title if you don’t drive a Red Bull.

Alonso at 100

Fernando Alonso has finally achieved his 100th podium in Formula 1. A result achieved on the field but which remained under discussion for many hours after the Spanish driver was initially penalized by five seconds during the race due to an incorrect positioning on the starting grid, and then penalized at the end of the race by another ten seconds due to an error by his mechanics, guilty of having touched the car, during the application of the penalty in the pits. Luckily for Fernando this decision has been reconsidered and changed since touching the car with the jack is not unanimously considered as ‘working on the car’.

Ferrari disappoints again

Ferrari closes the second Grand Prix with a meager haul consisting of sixth and seventh place for Sainz and Leclerc. The Reds showed a very uncompetitive race pace, especially in the stint in which they had to use the hard tyres. Same film already seen in the first race of the season. And if we add to this the reliability problems on the control unit that forced Leclerc to start with ten penalty positions for its replacement and the need to mount two fresh power units always to avoid unwanted breakages, the picture remains largely unsatisfactory. In Maranello they promise to continue working hard to improve the situation but perhaps the SF-23 needs to receive a package of aerodynamic updates as soon as possible.