Fourth season of Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to better open the enthusiasts’ day immediately following a race weekend.

The subject of this episode is the commentary on the Bahrain Grand Prix, won by Max Verstappen before Sergio Perez and to the found Fernando Alonso.

Red Bull and Aston Martin on the shields

Verstappen’s dominance was never in question throughout the race. The Dutch world champion started from pole, greeting everyone and leading to the checkered flag without the slightest problem. It was known that the Verstappen-Red Bull pairing would be the duo to beat, both in terms of absolute speed and in terms of tire wear. Perez’s second place demonstrates the strength of this car. The Mexican driver was the author of a bad start which compromised his already poor chances of victory, but he was in any case good at recovering and closing not too far from his team leader who was probably administering the result at the end of the race.

The hero of the day is without a doubt Fernando Alonsowho at the age of 41 finds his ninety-ninth career podium and takes the luxury of overtaking his former arch-rival, 7th world champion sir Lewis Hamilton thanks to a competition conducted by an authentic lion. Aston Martin confirms the good things it had shown in the pre-season tests and in qualifying. The sixth place of a convalescent Lance StrollFernando’s teammate, is there to prove it.

Mercedes third force overall

There Mercedes with Aston Martin it shares the power unit but nevertheless the performance of the German single-seater was clearly lower. Pretty embarrassing situation for the Stella team. Hamilton defended himself as best he could from Alonso’s attacks but even with the DRS open the speed on the straight just wasn’t there and when the race pace started to lean towards Fernando’s emerald car, there was nothing for Lewis to do. Unusually anonymous George Russell who, after a leap in qualifying, never seemed able to match his teammate’s performance in the race. Mercedes has a lot to work on but perhaps compared to the tests they showed something more convincing. The reliability is there and the pace is in any case third strength, just as its position in the constructors’ championship is third. Major updates to the W14 have been announced within the first few races of the season which could restore competitiveness to Hamilton and Russell.

Ferrari glass half empty

New sore point for the Ferrari. The retirement of Charles Leclerc, which would probably have arrived on the podium low, due to problems with its power unit it makes a lot of noise. The ghosts of poor reliability therefore return to haunt the Maranello garage and to make matters worse there is also the replacement of the battery and control unit before the race on car number 16. Two replacements are permitted in one year on these components before incurring penalty. Leclerc played his first joker in game 1 but it didn’t help.

He thought about saving the budget in part Carlos Sainz, started and finished fourth. The Madrilenian struggled to maintain the race pace of the front runners, especially with the white tires and in the closing laps. Despite a generous but correct defense, he had to give the position to his compatriot Alonso who had a much better pace than him. It’s already time for the Cavallino to redeem himself in Saudi Arabia, the next race of the season.